CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)- As of Sunday morning, most Camden gas stations listed $3.99 a gallon for gas, while diesel cost $4.89. The prices at the pump are tough on consumers and the Ouachita County government alike.

“If the price of gas continues to go up there will be less money in the budget for road work”, said Ouachita County Judge Robert McAdoo.

McAdoo said that the county uses approximately 1,1000 gallons of gas and 1,100 gallons of diesel per week.

If prices continue to rise, it may affect the county in unexpected ways, he said.