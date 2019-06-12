Garrett Road/Kansas Lane expansion/upgrade gets green light thanks to new funding Video

Have you ever dreaded taking Garrett Road due to the amount of traffic that builds up? We've got good news for you.

Changes are coming to this road as well as Kansas Lane thanks to new funding which has given the city the green light to begin expansion and upgrades; Upgrades that have been a long time coming.

The roughly 36 million dollar project will help to ease congestion due to narrow roadways and constant train traffic. Construction will begin at the intersection of Garrett Road and Huntington Drive. It'll continue northward along Garrett to include a new bridge that intersects I-20, paralleling Garrett Road. Then the project will wrap up here where a new on ramp that will be built that goes over the train tracks to help people get onto Kansas lane.

This route will also include building five new roundabouts, and they're wasting no time getting the wheels turning.

If the preliminary plans for the project can get done by October, that'll give the city about a year to buy the right of way to finalize the construction plans, which will allow for bid letting in 2021.

In the meantime, there will be some detours, and motorists are encouraged to use Russell Sage Road to Texas Ave.

A full map of the project is attached above.



