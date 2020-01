EL DORADO, Ark. (01/10/20) -- KTVE's Boomtown Opry is back again this month and it's going to a full two hour show that you won't want to miss.

It will feature a house band, comedy and tributes to music legends. Josh Davis will perform as Elvis Presley. Art Noyes from El Dorado will perform as Frank Sinatra. Clint Freeman from Louisiana will perform as Garth Brooks. Other artists will also portray Ray Charles, Dolly Parton and other music legends.