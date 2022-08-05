WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A wonderful weekend is ahead, so far August has been pretty kind to us.

Saturday:

Expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s, with no Heat Advisories issued as of now please still stay hydrated and remember your heat safety. With only a 10% chance of showers, don’t expect much rain across the area. A partly cloudy sky will help provide some shade during this warm day. Low temperatures dip down into the mid-’70s, which could be lower for those who get the chance to experience some rain-cooled air.

Sunday:

Staying hot with highs back into the mid to upper 90s, we’ll keep you updated if any Heat Advisories get issued. Rain chances are still slim but better than Saturday, mostly for the southern parishes of the ArkLaMiss. You can give thanks to daytime heating and plentiful gulf moisture. Those of us who don’t see any rain can expect a sunny day. In the evening, it’ll cool down into the mid-70s, any showers that did develop will diminish after the sun goes down and daytime heating ceases.

Have a good weekend! – Alex