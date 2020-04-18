Funeral home uses drive-thru & live stream as families say goodbye to loved ones

MONROE, La. (04/17/2020) — For McFarland Funeral Companies, there’s no more walking up to the casket, in fact, you drive right up and for the Louis family, this loss, is like a bad case of deja vu.
“We would have never thought in a million years that something like this would hit our family so hard back to back like that.”Anna Newsome, Cousin to victim of Covid-19
“We can’t embrace each other, we can’t be together, it’s devastating,” said cousin to a victim of
That’s due to social distancing rules, which has also changed the way McFarland Funeral Homes holds it’s services.
“What have Facebook live for not only our funeral service and gravesite services but for our visitation,” said Rodney McFarland Sr.,” Founder of McFarland Funeral Companies.
“This drive-thru service and going live, it’ll help family members all over the country to be able
Ceremonies
“It is real, the numbers keep going up each and every day right here in Ouachita Parish and we still have people that won’t stay at home.”Rodney McFarland Sr., Founder of McFarland Funeral Services
The reality is, Covid-19 is taking people’s lives without warning, forcing a goodbye you can never see coming.
McFarland says it’s still unclear how long