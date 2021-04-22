Funeral arrangements set for Seacor Power victim Ernest Williams, Jr.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Ernest Williams, Jr., 69, one of the victims of the capsizing of the Seacor Power on April 13.

According to Syrie Funeral Home of Lafayette, visitation will be held Saturday, April 24 starting at 10:30 a.m. at Spirit of Liberty Christian Fellowship. Services will follow at the church starting at 11 a.m. Services will be conducted by Bishop Larry Lloyd. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Williams was identified as the second body found in the Gulf of Mexico on April 15. He was the first Acadiana resident killed in the incident, including Quinon Pitre, 31, of the Church Point area.

For these families standing by, they are hoping to get closure and hoping to get news about the other missing crew members.

Still missing from Acadiana are: