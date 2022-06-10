FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Union Parish Lady Farmers Basketball Team held a fundraiser today to help raise money for the team for next season.

Coach D. Jerro Coach Terrill Wilson and players from the team held a barbeque where they sold hot dishes of food to the community in order to raise money for new uniforms and equipment for the 2022-2023 season. Jekera ward, a player on the team, says the community response has been great and that the goal for next season is to bring a championship ring back home.

“Me personally I think it feels great to have all the community come together and help us with this fundraiser to get money and help us get new uniforms. Were trying to get that state championship and get that ring and bring it back to this town.”

All proceeds go directly to new equipment and uniforms for the 2022-2023 season.