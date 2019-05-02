Fund started for son who lost mom in tornado

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSTON, La. (KTAL) - (5/2/19) Kendra Butler and her 14-year-old son Remington Butler died when a tree fell on and Kendra passed away when trees fell into their home during last week's tornado.

Butler’s 18-year-old son, Cam Murphy, and her niece, Sanaa Robinson, also were inside the home, but survived, though trees fell on them, as well.

The GoFundMe account was set up Tuesday by Kendra Butler’s employer, Squire Creek Country Club, and has already received $7,000 in donations.

Those donations will be put into a trust, also formed by Squire Creek, and Argent Trust Company will serve as trustee.

The GoFundMe page explains that “Kendra's surviving son, Cam is now is need of our help. Cam is 18 years old and will be graduating from Ruston High School in May. Our hope is to raise funds to help him with college expenses as well as living expenses that he may incur.

Murphy, a member of the Ruston High School’s varsity track team, traveled with the team to the region 1-5A Championship the day after the tornado, and the following comment on the GoFundMe page says it all:

“Last week, (Cam) taught us all what courage looks like as he traveled with his track team to the regional 1-5A championship - ran, held blocks, encouraged teammates, and set an example for us all. He will graduate in a few weeks. He needs a home, transportation, a college future, and basic essentials. God has huge plans for this young man...to walk away from the rubble and compete as a varsity athlete 24 hours later. Thank you for supporting Cam.”

The page may be found by clicking on this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/cammurphyeducationandcarefund

Or, donations to the trust can be made at any Origin Bank or First National Bank Century Next Bank in Ruston.