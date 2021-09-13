Full Weather: Tropical Storm Nicholas Update September 13, 2021 10pm

UPDATE: HOUSTON (AP) — Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said top sustained winds reached 75 mph (120 kph). It was traveling north-northeast at 10 mph (17 kph) on a forecast track to pass near Matagorda Bay in the upper Texas Gulf Coast later Monday, then move onshore along the Southeast Texas coast into Tuesday evening.