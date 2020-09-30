The Office of Senator Cassidy is hosting a Constituent Assistance Event in Ruston for residents affected by Hurricane Laura

MONROE, La. – According to the Office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, there will be a Constituent Assistance Event in Ruston for residents affected by Hurricane Laura.

Currently, the event is set for Friday, October 2. Senator Cassidy’s staff team will be available to help with questions about your SBA and FEMA claims.

The details for the event are as follows:

Ruston Civic Center, Peach Suite
401 N. Trenton St.
Ruston, LA 71270
Friday, Oct. 2
10 a.m.-12 p.m. CT

The staff team is asking anyone who wishes to meet with them directly to contact Candra Burges at Candra_Burdges@cassidy.senate.gov or to call (225)-929-7711.

