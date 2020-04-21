Free water and beverages for Monroe tornado victims

MONROE, La (04/21/20) — City officials and volunteers passed out beverages and other items to tornado victims earlier today.

Cars lined Carver elementary, Byers Estates, and the Monroe Civic Center to pick up items donated from the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, Coca Cola united, Walmart, and Louisiana Healthcare Connections. All items were placed in the cars to limit interaction with people and practice social distancing.

“We have to go above and beyond the call of duty when disaster strikes and our employees embrace that–our community embraces that and we see that by the number of businesses, non-profits, faith based organizations, and volunteers who step up to help in whatever way they can and we’re just happy to do our part,” said Rod Washington, Public Relations Coordinator for City of Monroe.

The city hopes to help tornado victims as they work to rebuild a community hit by disaster.