EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner.

The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon. It will be located at the TAC House in El Dorado, Ark., in the back parking lot. It is a drive-thru only meal, so you can drive through and pick up your dinner.

The event will be over once all of the food is given away.