MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Well it’s almost that time ! Within just 34 days, 8,000 St. Jude Dream Home (Monroe) tickets were sold, raising over $800,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Be sure to tune in to NBC 10 and FOX 14 on May 26 at 6 p.m. to see the winners of all the prizes in the 20th Anniversary Monroe Dream Home Giveaway.

In the meantime, free Dream Home tours will be available from May 14-25 at the following times:

Saturdays from10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Sundays from 2-5 p.m.

Weekdays from noon-6 p.m.

Visit the home to register for a free chance to win custom design services and furniture, valued at $10,000, courtesy of Sleepy Hollow Furniture.

Also, while taking your tour, snap some photos and use #MonroeDreamHome22 on social media. It’s possible they will be futured in one of our newscasts.