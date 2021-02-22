Free food distribution taking place at Monroe Civic Center on Monday afternoon

MONROE, La. — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will be hosting a free food and water distribution today to help locals affected by last week’s winter storm.

The distribution will take place at the Monroe Civic Center on Monday, February 22, 2021. It will begin at 2 PM and will go until supplies run out.

Each vehicle in the distribution line will receive a mix of fresh produce, protein, dairy, and water.

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has also re-scheduled two more distribution sites this week.

West Carroll Parish: Tuesday, March 2 nd at 10:00 am. Oak Grove Maintenance Barn – 400 Lamont St., Oak Grove

at 10:00 am. Oak Grove Maintenance Barn – 400 Lamont St., Oak Grove Lincoln Parish – Wednesday, March 3rd at 10:00 am. Ruston Sports Complex – 1501 S. Farmerville St., Ruston

To find more distribution sites, click here.