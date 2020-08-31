FREE DELIVERY: Waitr drops delivery fees for Monroe as the community is cleaning up after Hurricane Laura

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – As the people of Louisiana are assessing the damage and picking up the pieces of their lives, Louisiana-based Waitr is stepping up to help by offering free delivery for those who are ordering from local restaurants.

Waitr is offering this service to help those who cannot get to area restaurant or who do not want to go out; and bring business back to those local restaurants who have been able to reopen. Anyone who orders using the app through September 12, 2020 can get their food delivered for free by using the code: “STANDTOGETHER” when they check out.

For those concerned about delivery in the pandemic, Waitr is offering a no-contact delivery option for its restaurant deliveries; which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. The company has been providing masks, gloves and sanitizing spray to all of it’s drivers.