Free community hiring fair to take place on June 21 at the West Monroe Convention Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will have a free community hiring fair on June 21 at the West Monroe Convention Center.

The event will be open to the public from noon to 5:00 P.M.

Over 50 local businesses will be in person at the free community event. The event is a chance for people to learn about career opportunities, apply for other jobs in the community, attend an information session on educational opportunities, receive employment on the spot, and much more.

For updates, please visit westmonroechamber.org/jobfair.