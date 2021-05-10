Free “All About Bats” workshop scheduled for Thursday, May 27, in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LSU AgCenter in West Monroe will be hosting a free “All About Bats” workshop on Thursday, May 27.

According to a release issued by Trailblazer, the purpose of this workshop will be to share information on the importance of bats and their roles in pollination, agriculture, insect control, and much more.

The workshop will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will conclude at 12:30 p.m.

The LSU AgCenter in West Monroe is located at 704 Cypress Street. Lunch will be provided.

To pre-register, text or call (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact information along with the name of the workshop you’d like to attend.

On-site registration will be available 30 minutes before the workshop begins.

Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.