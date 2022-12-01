WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Franklin State Bank in Winnsboro, La., will host an outdoor movie showing, “Annabelle’s Wish,” on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The movie will start at 6:30 PM in downtown Winnsboro.

Photo courtesy of Franklin State Bank

Franklin State Bank has also partnered with The Coffee Shop for this event. They will be open late to serve hot cocoa and cookies. They will also have tomato basil soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, and Frito pies for purchase.

Kids are also able to play in the snow in the courtyard. Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets, and holiday spirit.