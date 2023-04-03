FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Sheriff Kevin Cobb and the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Louisiana Concealed Carry Full Class and Refresher Class. The Refresher Class will be from 7:45 AM to 12 PM. In order to participate in this class, you are required to have an existing Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit.

Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

The full Concealed Carry Class will be held from 7:45 AM to 5 PM. If you are interested in signing up for this course, contact David Rigdon or Kayla Blossom at the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 435-4505 for registration forms. There will be a $20 registration fee, and slots for the class are first come, first served.

Additionally, there is a $125 fee to be paid to the State of Louisiana to register for the permit, which will be mailed in after the completion of the class.