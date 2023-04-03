FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Sheriff Kevin Cobb and the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Louisiana Concealed Carry Full Class and Refresher Class. The Refresher Class will be from 7:45 AM to 12 PM. In order to participate in this class, you are required to have an existing Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit.
The full Concealed Carry Class will be held from 7:45 AM to 5 PM. If you are interested in signing up for this course, contact David Rigdon or Kayla Blossom at the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 435-4505 for registration forms. There will be a $20 registration fee, and slots for the class are first come, first served.
Additionally, there is a $125 fee to be paid to the State of Louisiana to register for the permit, which will be mailed in after the completion of the class.