FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According officials, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will host, “Stay on Court Not in Court,” free tennis clinic for children kindergarten through 12th grade. The event will be located at Davis Park Tennis Courts in Winnsboro, Louisiana, and begin on Monday, June 19, 2023, and last until Thursday, June 22, 2023. Times and grades are listed below,

Kindergarten through 2cd grade from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

3rd grade through 6th grade from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

7th grade through 12th grade from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.