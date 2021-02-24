Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says beware of scam contractors

According to a statement from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, they have received several calls about contractors stopping at homes regarding downed trees and limbs.

The Sheriff’s Office says, while some of these contractors are legitimate, they are wanting to encourage you to remember to ask for proof and verification that these contractors are licensed, insured, and/or bonded for the services they are offering to provide and always remember to never pay in advance of the services.

If you have questions or concerns, Sheriff Cobb says you can always contact the Sheriff’s Office for assistance at (318) 435-4505.

