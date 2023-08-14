FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2023, Sheriff Kevin Cobb and the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office were honored in Lafayette, Louisiana. Sheriff Kevin Cobb accepted the Leaders in Law Enforcement Award, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Acadiana, on behalf of the department.

Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

This honor was bestowed upon the Sheriff’s Office for their MERIT and for going above and beyond the call of duty to serve their community.