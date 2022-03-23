FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Kevin Cobb announced that the office secured a site to focus on services for youth and adults with disabilities. The office reported officials could get the location because of private donations and sponsorships.

Officers stated that the site will provide the community with a place to get educational services, life skill services, and participate in recreational activities.

“We believe this meets an immediate need for our parish,” Cobb said. “We plan to work closely with the school system, churches, community leaders, and other entities that may provide services to our community. This program is managed by FPSO and it is our hope that it is a bright star for the people of Franklin Parish.”

According to the post, although it is not the typical focus of law enforcement, this program will provide assistance and direction to people in Franklin Parish communities. Officers stated that they believe this program will impact the criminal justice and juvenile system directly in the future.

Its mission is to impact the youth and adults with disabilities. Officers reported that there are currently limited services or programs for adults with disabilities who live at home. According to the post, Carmen Sims is assisting with the adult education component of the program.

“‘MERIT’ is important as our theme, because everybody has merit,” Sims said. “It is our goal to provide a safe positive place for everyone, no matter your level of need. A location that is safe, non-threatening, and non-judgmental for all the citizens of Franklin Parish.”

The officers reported that Alice Prescott, a 33-year retired educator and local minister, is excited about the opportunity. Prescott is looking forward to working in a program that can help students achieve any goal and provide students an ally who promotes them to reach their goals and dream big.

According to officers, the program will begin in late Spring, expand this Summer and Fall, and grow in the years to come.