Franklin Parish Police Jury President arrested, charged with battery of a dating partner

WEST MONROE, La. — The Franklin Parish Police Jury president has been arrested and charged with battery of a dating partner.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know that Ricky Campbell Sr. was arrested on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center but has since bonded out.

We spoke with Campbell Sr. on the phone Wednesday. He said that an argument between him and his girlfriend led to her “whooping on” him while he was driving. He claims that he threw his arm up during the altercation and elbowed her in the mouth before pulling the vehicle over.

Once stopped, Campbell Sr. claimed that his girlfriend got out of the vehicle and left the scene with another woman. He stated that he put her belongings out of the truck and then left before stopping again and waiting for the cops to show up.

Campbell Sr. did state on the phone that he has a court date for this incident slated for sometime in December.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.