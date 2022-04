WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish NAACP released its Annual Egg Hunt details. The event will happen on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Burkhalter Field Westside Park in Winnsboro.

According to the flyer, there will be food, fun, prizes and more. For more information contact Reverend Roosevelt Grant at (318)-535-3031, Emma Blackshire (318)-435-9381 or any Franklin Parish NAACP member.

The organization stated it is looking forward to seeing you there.