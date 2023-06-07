WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, around 6:30 PM, the Winnsboro Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire located on the 300 block of Clyde Weems Loop in Gilbert, La. According to reports, the firefighters arrived at the residence and discovered the body of a man in the living room.

Officials confirmed that the body was identified as 68-year-old Michael W. Stephenson.