Franklin Parish man arrested in cattle sale fraud case

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Monday, a Franklin Parish man was arrested for fraud in connection to the sale of 237 head of cattle valued at more than $272,000.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), 75-year-old David Rhodes is charged with one count of disposal of property (livestock) with fraudulent or malicious intent.

LDAF Brand Commission inspectors said the investigation resulted from a complaint by a financial institution where Rhodes took out a loan in September 2013 to buy cattle but never repaid the loans when he sold the cattle.

Rhodes bond has been set at $2,500.

