FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office advised that the sheriff’s office has a limited supply of bottled water available for residents in the community who currently do not have access to water as a result of the freezing temperatures, such as those affected by the outage of the Turkey Creek Water System or the South Bayou Macon Water System. Residents who need more information are encouraged to contact authorities at 318-435-4505.