WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 10, 2023, shortly after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on LA Hwy 17 at LA Hwy 860. As a result of this crash, 61-year-old Cynthia Beard died.

An investigation uncovered that Beard was driving a 2020 Honda CRV and was traveling east on LA Hwy 860. Simultaneously, a 2014 Ram pickup was traveling south on LA Hwy 17.

For reasons still under investigation, the Honda failed to yield at the stop sign and traveled onto LA Hwy 17 directly into the path of the Ram. The Ram impacted the driver’s side of the Honda as a result.

The Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Beard deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ram was restrained in the vehicle and was uninjured. Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.