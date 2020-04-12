Franklin Parish confirms second coronavirus-related death

Winnsboro, La (04-11-2020)–An 88-year-old man is the second Franklin Parish resident to die from coronavirus. The individual, who was receiving treatment in an Ouachita Parish hospital, passed away around 7 p.m. on April 11.
He had a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis prior to his death. At this time, it is unclear if he had underlying medical conditions.
“We’ve lost another neighbor tonight as a result of this virus in our community,” coroner’s office spokesperson Shane Scott said.
“While Ouachita Parish has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Louisiana, Franklin Parish ranks second. If you’re younger and believe you are not at risk, ask yourself the next time you walk out the door if leaving home is really necessary. Feeling as if you’re not at risk doesn’t mean you aren’t a risk for someone else. Your decision to stay at home could be the difference between life and death for someone else.”
