Franklin Parish Catfish Festival calls it quits after 33 years

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Catfish Festival has come to the end of its run.

According to an open letter posted on the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival website, the decision to end the festivities comes after back-to-back cancelations of the festival. In 2019, severe weather brought the fun to a halt, and 2020 hit even harder with the coronavirus pandemic. These cancelations took a major financial toll on the festival.

Festival directors say that new monetary charges also play a factor in the decision to end the 33-year run. According to the directors, the charges would go to Town of Winnsboro and pay for the town crew and police. They also say that each vendor who participated would have to purchase a $200 peddler’s license from the town on top of any booth fees paid to the festival.

The directors end the letter saying, “Perhaps down the road there will be a group come along with a vision similar to those in the mid-1908s: Let’s do soemthing to promote our parish and town in a positive, family-friendly manner, something that will be enjoyed by all with a positive impact on those involved, and something that will provide fond memories for those who are a part of it.”

