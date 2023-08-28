FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On August 28, 2023, Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office reminded residents about the state-wide burn ban. Although the area experienced light showers, officials wanted to remind residents that the showers were not enough to dismiss the burn ban.

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office