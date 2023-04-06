All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office issued approximately 41 arrest warrants for 21 suspects. According to deputies, the warrants stem from narcotics investigations over the past several months.
Deputies confirmed that a number of the suspects are currently in custody and more arrests are expected to take place soon. According to officials, 8 of the arrested suspects are currently on probation as a result of previous convictions.
Deputies also confirmed that bonds range from $10,000 to $120,000.
I am appreciative of our narcotics division’s ongoing effort to upset narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish and surrounding areas. We continue to work new and existing narcotics investigations daily. Arrests will be ongoing as a result of these investigations. I am extremely proud of the work done by our narcotics division and patrol division. These deputies work hard, continually, for the people of our parish, communities, and neighborhoods so that Franklin Parish is safer. We strive to block narcotics from the hands of our children.Sheriff Kevin Cobb, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office