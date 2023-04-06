All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office issued approximately 41 arrest warrants for 21 suspects. According to deputies, the warrants stem from narcotics investigations over the past several months.

Deputies confirmed that a number of the suspects are currently in custody and more arrests are expected to take place soon. According to officials, 8 of the arrested suspects are currently on probation as a result of previous convictions.

Deputies also confirmed that bonds range from $10,000 to $120,000.