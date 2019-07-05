Franklin Medical Center enhances its technology

WINNSBORO, La. (07/05/19)– “The new machine that we have is the Siemens Somatom go.UP. It’s one of their newest platforms. Before we had a GE Brightspeed 16-slice.” Kevin Wiater, Director of Franklin Medical Center, said.

The software allows personnel to see a 360 degree 3-d reconstruction of the patient’s anatomy at a high-image quality with a lower radiation dose than usual. Wiater said this machine has already helped increase the number of treatment levels for orthopedic department.

“And the tests that they can actually treat,” Wiater said. “From hip implants, knee implants, procedures of fractured fixtures.”

The scanner’s built in tablet also helps franklin medical center increase it’s quality of patient care by allowing the technologist to access all of the settings without leaving the patient’s side.

“To not only get patients in and out a lot faster, but also to acquire the test while having the appropraite personnel and having the appropriate employees in the room, whereas before we didn’t have that capability,” Wiater said.

Another benefit to patients is being able to stay within city limits.

“It is nice that we can provide those treatments here,” Wiater said. It helps us out as a community and it helps out the community, because they don’t have to travel out an hour or two hours to get the same treatment and level of patient care they can get here at Franklin Medical Center.”

The new technology will also allow patients to receive preventative treatments to stay ahead of chronic diseases such as lung cancer.