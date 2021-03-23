Franklin, Jackson parishes to receive federal funding to reduce flood risks

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced $163 million in federal funding for 15 state projects designed to reduce flood risks, and two Northeast Louisiana parishes will receive a portion of that funding.

Franklin Parish will receive $10.2 million for retention improvements and critical infrastructure hardening at Turkey Creek.

Jackson Parish will receive $2.7 million for Caney Lake flood surcharge management.

“The 2016 floods were a devastating reminder that Louisiana’s historical approach to managing flood risk no longer works,” Gov. Edwards said. “The Louisiana Watershed Initiative is bringing together local, regional and state agencies to improve regional watershed management through collaboration and coordination. This approach will leverage accurate science and data to identify projects for funding that significantly reduce flood risk. We are thrilled to begin putting these federal dollars to work and will continue to launch watershed projects and programs as quickly and effectively as possible to benefit all of Louisiana.”

To learn more about these projects, click here.