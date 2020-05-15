Fourth Judicial District Court to open Monday

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Beginning on Monday, May 18, the Fourth Judicial District Court will be in session and the Ouachita Parish Courthouse will be open to the public.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the following guidelines have been put in place for anyone who enters the building:

Do not bring unnecessary items with you into the Courthouse. (example: bring phone and keys only)

The Court will require you to wear a CDC approved face covering while in the courtroom. The court will provide you one if you do not have one available.

Avoid bringing additional family members to court with you unless they are a court witness.

Do not come to court if you are sick or having symptoms of any illness.

If you have a court date and can’t make your appearance, contact your attorney or the District Attorney’s Office.

