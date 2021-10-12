Four Winnfield High School students make history with FFA program

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the first time in three decades, a group of Winnfield High School students are headed to the big stage. Four Winnfield High School students will be headed to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention later this month. The FFA is an organization that promotes agriculture and advocacy for students so they can have leadership and career success and develop skills that will help them later in their lives.

The FFA Student President, Peyton Little says, “Having a team go to the National Forestry Contest is a huge deal because we haven’t had something like this happen in over 30 years.”

The FFA is the world’s largest in school youth convention with nearly 55,000 FFA members attending each year to learn about careers in the Agriculture Industry. According to the FFA website, students who attend compete for award money, volunteer opportunities in their communities, and have the opportunity to shape the future of the National FFA Organization. We talked to several students involved say the convention is all about growing the next generation of leaders, something Winnfield High School students say they are certainly producing.

The students that will attend this year’s convention will head to Indianapolis later this month to represent their school. Four students from Winnfield High school will spend 3 days at the convention and their names are: Annie Heard, Lauren Poole, Joy So, and the FFA Student President, Peyton Little.