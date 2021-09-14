Four north Louisiana men sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison on firearm and drug charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The United States District Court in the Western District of Louisiana has announced the resolution of four criminal cases.

According to the justice department, Devonte Oshay Gater, 29, of West Monroe was sentenced to just over 5 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm.

Investigators with the Monroe Police Department say on April 6, 2020, officers responded to a 911 call

complaining that an unknown person jumped into someone’s car threatening to rob someone nearby and shoot up the street.

Officers say when they arrived, they found Gater sitting in the backseat of the car. Police say when they ordered Gater to get out of the car, he told officers he could not walk due to wounds suffered in a shooting a few days before.

Officers say they opened the door and Gater inched his way down to the ground. During a search of the vehicle, officers say, they recovered a loaded revolver in the front passenger seat under a t-shirt.

The female vehicle owner told officers the gun was not hers and that she had seen Gater brandishing the

weapon prior to the arrival of the officers.

Gater has previous felony convictions for simple robbery (2011); theft of a motor vehicle and simple burglary (2015); and simple burglary (2018). As a convicted felon, Gater is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The Justice Department says Rayyun Derrell Sledge, 43, of Winnsboro, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for making a false statement during the purchase of a fire arm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) says Sledge was convicted of a misdemeanor

crime of domestic violence in June 1999 and signed documentation acknowledging the

waiver of his rights at that time.

The ATF says on May 8, 2020, Sledge went to Mike’s Gun Shop in Winnsboro to purchase a firearm. When completing ATF Form 4473 in connection with Page 2 of 2 his attempted purchase of a pistol, Sledge signed the form certifying that his answers were true, correct and complete.

The ATF says one question on the form asked Sledge, “[h]ave you ever been

convicted in any court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence?”

According to ATF, Sledge checked “no” to the question and signed his name, knowing that his answer was false. This false response from Sledge misled and deceived Mike’s Gun shop into making the sale of the

firearm to him.

Sledge was charged and pled guilty on May 28, 2021.

The DOJ says John Edward McIntyre, 37, of West Monroe was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegal possession of drugs and a firearm.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on January 12, 2020, deputies conducted a traffic stop on McIntyre for multiple traffic violations.

Deputies say they noticed a digital scale in the cup holder of the vehicle. Then, deputies say a K-9 officer alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the Tahoe that McIntyre was driving, and deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.

Deputies say when searching the Tahoe, they found a backpack which contained a

magnetic box with approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine, Clonazepam, Xanax

and Concerta tablets, a hydrocodone tablet, 10 grams of marijuana, a large amount of

cash, and a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

At one point, deputies say they learned that McIntyre was distributing illegal drugs from a house located across the street from the West Monroe High School stadium.

McIntyre was charged in this case with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and he pled guilty to the charges on May 25, 2021.

The Justice Department says Benjamin Strong, 39, of Mangham, was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Strong was driving on January 17, 2020.

Deputies tell us Strong gave them permission to search the vehicle and it was then they found methamphetamine and three handguns inside.

Deputies say Strong admitted to driving his co-defendant around Monroe in exchange for money and

methamphetamine.

According to deputies, he further admitted to meeting with multiple people to sell narcotics

and to taking his co-defendant to a supplier to purchase more methamphetamine.

Strong was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and

pled guilty to the charge on May 25, 2021.