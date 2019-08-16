Four mosquito pools test positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — (8/16/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) report four mosquito pools, representing four locations, tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish.

The mosquito pools were collected on August 7-9, 2019. The positive mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe : Near HWY 165 and Ferrand and the Garden District

: Near HWY 165 and Ferrand and the Garden District West Monroe: Between First Baptist of West Monroe and West Monroe High School and near Darbonne Hills Subdivision

Affected areas will be treated by truck tonight, Friday, August 16, 2019, and Monday, August 19, 2019.