Four local kids make the cut as 2021 Louisiana Students of the Year finalists

WEST MONROE, La. — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Education released the names of 21 students that have been selected as finalists in the annual Student of the Year competition and four local children have made the cut.

For elementary schools, Carter Beaux Bratton of Claiborne Elementary in Ouachita Parish has been selected. In the middle school section, David Anderson of Neville Junior High School in Monroe has been picked.

Two local high schoolers have been chosen as well. Hana Le of Ruston High School in Lincoln Parish and Emma Agan of Sterlington High School in Ouachita Parish will represent our region.

Each of these students where selected based their academic achievement, leadership skills, character and service to their schools and communities

A state selection committee will be conducting interviews and will review a writing sample from each of the finalists before selecting a winner for each grade level. All of the finalists will then be participating in a virtual ceremony on April 21 where the winners will be announced.

“I’m proud of each of these finalists and would be honored to have any of them represent us as a Louisiana Student of the Year,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Their achievements and hard work are proof that Louisiana’s children are as capable as any in the nation.”

Below is the full list of all 21 students selected as finalists from across the state.

Elementary School (Grade 5):

Luka Mikabeeidze, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School, Caddo Parish

Carter Beaux Bratton, Claiborne Elementary, Ouachita Parish

Addison Liles, Pine Wood Elementary, Beauregard Parish

Dev Iyer, Buchanan Elementary, East Baton Rouge Parish

Reese Geraci, Prairieville Primary, Ascension Parish

Anthony Amadeo, III, Our Lady of Prompt Succor School, Archdiocese of New Orleans

Quincy Shariff, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools

Middle School (Grade 8):

Kylie Small, Haughton Middle School, Bossier Parish

David Anderson, Neville Junior High School, Monroe City Schools

Emma Vinson, S.P. Arnett Middle School, Calcasieu Parish

Zoe Dieringer, Madisonville Junior High School, St. Tammany Parish

Saniya Abbas, Albert Cammon Middle School, St. Charles Parish

Carter Doyal, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport

Marbella Maristany, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools

High School (Grade 12):