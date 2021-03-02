Four local kids make the cut as 2021 Louisiana Students of the Year finalists

WEST MONROE, La. — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Education released the names of 21 students that have been selected as finalists in the annual Student of the Year competition and four local children have made the cut.
For elementary schools, Carter Beaux Bratton of Claiborne Elementary in Ouachita Parish has been selected. In the middle school section, David Anderson of Neville Junior High School in Monroe has been picked.
Two local high schoolers have been chosen as well. Hana Le of Ruston High School in Lincoln Parish and Emma Agan of Sterlington High School in Ouachita Parish will represent our region.
Each of these students where selected based their academic achievement, leadership skills, character and service to their schools and communities
A state selection committee will be conducting interviews and will review a writing sample from each of the finalists before selecting a winner for each grade level. All of the finalists will then be participating in a virtual ceremony on April 21 where the winners will be announced.
“I’m proud of each of these finalists and would be honored to have any of them represent us as a Louisiana Student of the Year,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Their achievements and hard work are proof that Louisiana’s children are as capable as any in the nation.”
Below is the full list of all 21 students selected as finalists from across the state.
Elementary School (Grade 5):
- Luka Mikabeeidze, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School, Caddo Parish
- Carter Beaux Bratton, Claiborne Elementary, Ouachita Parish
- Addison Liles, Pine Wood Elementary, Beauregard Parish
- Dev Iyer, Buchanan Elementary, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Reese Geraci, Prairieville Primary, Ascension Parish
- Anthony Amadeo, III, Our Lady of Prompt Succor School, Archdiocese of New Orleans
- Quincy Shariff, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools
Middle School (Grade 8):
- Kylie Small, Haughton Middle School, Bossier Parish
- David Anderson, Neville Junior High School, Monroe City Schools
- Emma Vinson, S.P. Arnett Middle School, Calcasieu Parish
- Zoe Dieringer, Madisonville Junior High School, St. Tammany Parish
- Saniya Abbas, Albert Cammon Middle School, St. Charles Parish
- Carter Doyal, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport
- Marbella Maristany, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools
High School (Grade 12):
- Hana Le, Ruston High School, Lincoln Parish
- Emma Agan, Sterlington High School, Ouachita Parish
- Kaleb LeMoine, Elton High School, Jefferson Davis Parish
- Raedon Stephens, Mandeville High School, St. Tammany Parish
- Rachel Guan, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Jefferson Parish
- Kathleen Rush, Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans
- Ava Wilkes, Benjamin Franklin High School, Advocates for Academic Excellence in Education, NOLA Public Schools