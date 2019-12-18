Four gas stations open this week in Monroe with a chance to get 76-cent gas

MONROE, La (12/17/19) — Four 76 gas stations will have their grand opening in West Monroe, Monroe, and Ruston.

The first 100 vehicles to visit a location will be able to use the discounted price of 76-cents a gallon. Other activities during the grand openings include family games, food and drinks, and the chance to win gas cards.

Here are the locations and times of the opening events.

5402 Cypress St, West Monroe, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4399 U.S. 165 South, Richwood, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1800 Forsythe Ave., Monroe, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2113 Farmerville Highway, Ruston, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

