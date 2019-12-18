Four gas stations open this week in Monroe with a chance to get 76-cent gas

MONROE, La (12/17/19) — Four 76 gas stations will have their grand opening in West Monroe, Monroe, and Ruston.
The first 100 vehicles to visit a location will be able to use the discounted price of 76-cents a gallon. Other activities during the grand openings include family games, food and drinks, and the chance to win gas cards.
Here are the locations and times of the opening events.
- 5402 Cypress St, West Monroe, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 4399 U.S. 165 South, Richwood, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 1800 Forsythe Ave., Monroe, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 2113 Farmerville Highway, Ruston, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
