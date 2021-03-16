Four Free Concerts in April hosted by the Arts Council! Welcome the New Season with Spring Brown Bag Concerts

Monroe, La. — Celebrating Spring, the Arts Council Brown Bag Concerts Series returns each Wednesday in April at Anna Gray Noe Park in downtown Monroe (across from St. Francis Medical Center at 309 Jackson Street).

In case of rain, the show goes on indoors at First Baptist Church of Monroe, across the street from the park at 201 St. John Street.



Bring a picnic lunch or pick up a $5 box lunch on site from Newk’s. You will have your choice between half a chicken salad sandwich, or half an oven roasted turkey sandwich both including chips and dessert.



Cash or credit/debit cards accepted. Continuing a tradition, Mulhearn’s will provide free cookies. Drinks are available courtesy of First Baptist of Monroe and Newk’s. Come early so you don’t miss out. Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs!

Performances are FREE. Thank you to our sponsors, Vantage Health Plan, Newk’s, Jim Taylor Buick GMC, Mulhearn Funeral Homes, 1st Baptist Church, and the City of Monroe.



April 7 Josh Madden

An accomplished musician and busy music teacher, Josh Madden has been performing at Monroe-area venues and events for almost two decades. Host of KEDM Public Radio’s “The Set List,” on Saturdays from 6 to 9 pm, today he brings his unique brand of music flavored by his eclectic musical influences, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, and Elton John on the piano, and Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Dave Matthews on guitar. Come down and bask in some warm rays and cool tunes as we kick off the Series and season!



April 14 Carole King Tribute with Rod Payne and Karen Solomon

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Grammy-winning, chart-topping album Tapestry, local

favorites Rod Payne and Karen Solomon bring a fabulous Carole King tribute performance. Karen is a diverse voice with shades of theatre, jazz, and pure pop. Today she is accompanied by Rod, a legend on the local music scene. Come join us as these two local talents bring to life Carole King’s soundtrack of the ‘70’s!



April 21 Mason Granade

A long-time Series favorite, Mason has been performing for over 30 years. If your playlist includes

Eagles, America, and the Beatles, Mason is your guy! You may also have heard his popular album

recorded with Matthews-Granade on the radio or in R-Squared movies, “New Hope” and “Flag of My

Father,” where he even had a cameo! Sneak a listen online at www.masongranade.com, then join us for some great tunes!

April 28 Denene Stringfellow

Lift your spirits! A little gospel, a few show tunes, and everything else in between! Yes, it is area favorite, Ruston’s own, Denene Stringfellow! Come see why Ruston observes Denene Stringfellow Day each year! He is back by popular demand — a great way to wrap up the Series and spring us forward into May!



For more information or to confirm the show will go on in case of rain, call the Arts Council office at

318.397.6717. Visit the Arts Council online at www.nelaarts.com or find us on Facebook!