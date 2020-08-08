Four Corners Global Outreach renovates Jonesboro park using a grant from local bank

JONESBORO, La (08/08/20) — Four Corners Global Outreach spent the day adding in some new additions to the local park in Jonesboro.

“We had a burden for this area, but sometimes it’s hard to come up with the finances to follow through with our goals,” said Shasta Broadway, Representative of Four Corners Global Outreach.

That’s when Four Corners Global Outreach spoke to Jonesboro State Bank to apply for the Pledge 10 grant.

“Pledge 10 is a corporate giving component of Jonesboro State Bank. We try to find partners in the community that want to do cool things and we help them accomplish their goals,” said Thurston Allen, President of Jonesboro State Bank.

The organization applied for $5,000 to use at the park, “before we did a lot of these renovations there were a lot of areas that were dangerous, run down, broken, a lot of the swings were broken,” said Broadway.”

Renovations include new swings, picnic tables, basketball hoops, and a merry-go-round.

“It’s really good for the community to come together as you see them doing today. During times like these, it just lets us know that there is a spirit of working together, a spirit of cooperation,” said Leslie Thompson, Mayor of Jonesboro.

“So we hope that this area can just continue to grow and be kept up to a good condition where the kids can enjoy it and we can continue to do much more outreach projects here,” said Broadway.

Four Corners Global Outreach also gave away free basketballs to kids in the area so they can play ball with the new hoops.

They say without the help of their six sponsors, the vision for the playground wouldn’t be complete.

Organization members also say they’re excited about the future of the playground and what it will bring to kids in the neighborhood.