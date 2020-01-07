Four cabins at Jimmie Davis State Park reopen

BATON ROUGE, La. — Four cabins at Jimmie Davis State Park that were damaged during severe weather in May of 2019 are now open.

According to a press release from the Office of State Parks, cabins 7, 8, 16, and 17 have been repaired and are now available for reservations.

There are still cabins, lodges, and other campsites at the park that are under repair still and the date of their reopening has not been determined as of yet.

To make reservations at one of the newly reopened cabins, call 877-226-7652 or click here.

“We are happy to announce further progress in getting operations at Jimmie Davis State Park back to normal,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, whose office oversees Louisiana State Parks. “Our appreciation goes out to the staff for their efforts in getting these cabins available to our visitors, and we hope to have the rest of the park’s facilities open as soon as possible.”

The park was hit by a tornado on May 8, 2019, damaging most of the park with the majority of the damage coming from fallen trees. The group camp and north boat launch reopened less than two weeks later on May 17, 2019, with day-use and the beach area reopening in time for the July 4th holiday weekend. Campsites 1-40 reopened in September 2019.

For more information about Jimmie Davis State Park and Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.

