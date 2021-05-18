Four arrested for fake prescriptions in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 17, state police received an anonymous tip from a pharmacy about a fraudulent prescription.

After speaking with employees, another anonymous tip came in from another pharmacy. After an initial investigation and some quick surveillance, police were able to locate and identify Stacey Logan.

With her in the vehicle were Jordan Butler, Timothy Alexander, and Atorey Everett. Logan was found to be in possession of crack/cocaine and marijuana. Everett also had marijuana.

All were handcuffed and transported to Metro Narcotics. All except Alexander agreed to speak without the presence of an attorney.

After speaking with Logan, Everett, and Butler, it was discovered they were all from Dallas, Texas. They drove to Ouachita Parish that morning and got a hotel room.

They admitted to taking several fake prescriptions to several different locations in the area. It was determined that Butler was the driver and provided the vehicle while Logan turned in the fake prescriptions. Everett and Alexander provided the locations.

A search of their vehicle yielded a printer, a backpack with oxycodone, six fake prescriptions in the glove box, all with different names, and a lidocaine patch.

They were all booked on the following charges:

Stacey Logan

3 counts of Obtaining a Legend Drug by Fraud

3 counts of Obtaining CDS by Fraud

1 count of Possession of Crack/Cocaine

1 count of Possession of Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Lidocaine (Legend Drug)

Atorey Everett

3 counts of Obtaining a Legend Drug by Fraud

3 counts of Obtaining CDS by Fraud

3 counts of Conspiracy to Obtain a Legend Drug by Fraud

3 counts of Conspiracy to Obtain CDS by Fraud

1 count of Possession of Oxycodone

1 count of Possession of Marijuana

Timothy Alexander

3 counts of Obtaining a Legend Drug by Fraud

3 counts of Obtaining CDS by Fraud

3 counts of Conspiracy to Obtain a Legend Drug by Fraud

3 counts of Conspiracy to Obtain CDS by Fraud

NCIC Warrant

Jordan Butler