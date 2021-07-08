Four arrested at local motel for selling meth

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department’s HEAT team made a major bust at local hotel.

According to police, they arrested at least 4 people, possibly more, for selling meth out of a local hotel.

The arrest affidavit says police got a tip that people were selling drugs out of a Budget Inn on Louisville Avenue.

Police tell us, they started their investigation around 6:12 p.m. and during their investigation they were told the people in rooms 127, 129, and 145 were all working together to sell meth. Police say those involved say Rashai Gilbert, living in room 127, was the main supplier at this location.

Police say they searched room 127 and found several individually wrapped bags of crystal meth, several factory sealed packages of THC edibles, a clear bag containing about 30 Xanax pills, a bag of Heroin, a bag of marijuana, several digital scales, and a picture with several lines of what police believe to be cocaine and marijuana residue scattered all over the room. According to police, Gilbert admitted to using and selling the drugs.

Gilbert was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent/Distribute/Manufacture of CDS-II, 3 counts of Distribution Possession with Intent Manufacture of CDS 1 Narcotic, and 1 count of Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possession with Intent Schedule IV Narcotic.

While investigating room 127, officers saw Chelsea Stricklin enter the room and leave after a brief moment inside. When they questioned her she was in room 129 and Stricklin admitted to knowing Gilbert saying they were good friends. Officers asked her if she had any knowledge of the events that were happening around her, she said she was unsure.

Officers then asked Stricklin about having a key to room 127 and she said she did not have a key, even though officers watched her walk in and out of room 127. After that, she turned the key over to officers where they found several items of her clothing and bags that had her name on them. Officers say based on the location of the drugs they found and the location of her things there is no way she did not know about the narcotics in the room.

Stricklin was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on 2 counts of Possession with Intent/Distribution/Manufacture of CDS-II, 3 counts of Distribution Possession with Intent Manufacture of CDS 1 Narcotic, and Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possession with Intent Schedule IV Narcotic.

Officers also spoke with the woman living in room 145, Mitzi Redding. Officers say when Redding was advised of the situation and her rights, she admitted to trading about 40 of her prescription Klonopin pills with Jerry Redfearn for meth. Officers say the meth was found during a consensual search of room 145. During the search Redding admitted to being a frequent meth user.

Officers say Redding was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II and Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possession with Intent Schedule IV Narcotic.

Officers say Jerry Redfearn was also living in room 145, officers questioned him and asked about his involvement and he admitted to possession about 40 Klonopin pills inside his front right pants pocket.

Officers tell us their investigation shows Redfearn traded nearly 3 grams of meth of the pills with Mitzi Redding. Redfearn said he traded the meth for the pills because he has several medical issues. Police arrested Redfearn and when they searched his pockets they found several individually wrapped bags of meth in his left pants pocket as well as several unused syringes.

Redfearn was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Possession with Intent/Distribute/Manufacture of CDS-II and Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possession with intent Schedule IV Narcotic.

We have reached out to Monroe Police for more information about this bust, and we will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

**Mug shots are not available at this time, we will add them as they are made available.**