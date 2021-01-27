Former West Monroe Police Chief passes away

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Retired West Monroe Police Chief Johnny B. Mitchell passed away Tuesday morning, according to the West Monroe Police Department.

Chief Mitchell served from September 11, 1963 to July 2, 1979. He was the father-in-law of West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.

Current West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell said, “I always enjoyed my visits with Chief Mitchell as he would share stories of what it was like policing in the 1960s and 1970s. He was a wealth of knowledge on the history of West Monroe, and he oversaw the building of our current police department located on North 7th Street. Chief Mitchell will be missed.”