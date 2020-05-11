Former Texas Mayor named President at Rust College

Breaking News
BREAKING: Murphy Oil Corporation, facing an unprecedented industry oil price collapse, is relocating corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (05-10-2020) — A historically black college in northern Mississippi is naming the former mayor of San Antonio as its next president.

Trustees of Rust College in Holly Springs on Friday announced Ivy Taylor as the 12th president of the 800-student school, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

Taylor will succeed David Beckley, who has been Rust’s president for 27 years.

The Texan will be the first female president of Rust, chosen after an eight month search.

Taylor served as mayor of San Antonio for three years and as a member of the San Antonio City Council for five years.

