Former Shreveport Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Anabolic Steroids Conspiracy

SHREVEPORT, La. – U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Brian Skinner, 44, a former Shreveport police officer, appeared in federal court on April 16, 2020, before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

According to plea documents filed in the case, from January 2016 to May 2018, Skinner obtained anabolic steroids on multiple occasions from Brant Landry, an acquaintance he met at a Bossier City gym. In addition to obtaining the anabolic steroids from Landry for himself, Skinner also obtained them to distribute to a third party. Besides his own criminal conduct, Skinner failed in his duty as a law enforcement officer to report Landry’s steroid trafficking and related activity to the appropriate authorities.

On November 13, 2019, Skinner, along with his co-defendant and former Bossier Parish Deputy Jonathan Colgin, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids. Colgin was also charged with misprision of a felony. Colgin entered a not guilty plea on December 4, 2019.

Following the plea hearing, Skinner was released to home incarceration. At sentencing on May 27, 2020, Skinner faces up to ten years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

This case is related to the prosecution in United States v. Brant R. Landry, and United States v. Mike Mosura, Criminal Docket No. 18-cr-00252. Press releases linked.

The DEA, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Earl M. Campbell and Jessica D. Cassidy are prosecuting case.

