Former Sheriff of Concordia Parish dies after 50 years of service

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The former Sheriff of Concordia Parish has passed away.

In a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office had this to say about their former Sheriff, “…today, it is with great sadness that our time with him has come to an end. Sheriff Hedrick’s 50 years of service to Concordia Parish has left a lasting impression on us all…”

We reached out to the sheriff’s office and they say there have not been any official arrangements made at the time of this writing.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.